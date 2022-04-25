Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India with Unisoc T612 SoC

Realme has launched the Narzo 50A Prime in India as its latest budget offering that comes with a Unisoc T612 processor. Moreover, it is the first smartphone from the brand that misses out on a charger within the box. This has been done as a small contribution by the company towards a sustainable environment. Apart from this, the smartphone has 50MP AI cameras on the back.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes in two variants including 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 11,499 and a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 12,499. In addition, for the colour options, the phone will come in Blue and Black colours. The first sale of the smartphone will be held on April 28 at 12:30 PM IST on Realme’s own website.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 1TB. For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.