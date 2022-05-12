Realme GT 2 Pro receives a new update with camera improvement, system stability and more

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone in India. The update comes with some optimization and fixes, and adds the April Android security patch.

The update comes with version number RMX3301_11.A.15. The official changelog reveals that the update improves smoothness when you swipe from the screen edge. It optimizes system performance and improves system stability. The update also integrates the April 2022 Android security patch.

Further the update fixes an issue of Always On Display not working and an issue of MS Intune application not working. It also fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart. In addition, the update improves rear camera clarity when you zoom in or out.

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Who is Rs 50,000 Pro?

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout, notes Realme. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Security

• Integrates the April 2022 Android security patch.

System

• Improves smoothness when you swipe from the screen edge.

• Fixes an issue of Always On Display not working.

• Fixes an issue of MS Intune application not working.

• Fixes an issue where a task might fail to be closed when you swipe up on it from recent tasks.

• Fixes an image display issue that might occur after the image is moved to a different place.

• Fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart.

Fingerprint

• Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock.

Rear camera

• Improves clarity when you zoom in or out.

• Fixes an image preview issue.

• Fixes a video shooting issue.

Temperature control

• Improves the overheating issue of BGMI.