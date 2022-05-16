Realme Narzo 50 5G India launch on May 18: Leaked Renders reveal design

Realme has already confirmed to launch the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India on May 18. Now ahead of the launch, Realme Narzo 50 5G design has been leaked via a couple of renders.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Renders

According to a report by Digit, the Realme Narzo 50 5G will sport a rectangular camera module with two cameras along with a dual-LED flash. The rear of the device will also have Narzo logo on the bottom left corner. It is tipped to come in at least a Blue colour. The phone is also reported to make debut in a Black option as well.

Further, the report has revealed that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will be 8mm thick. In addition, the rear panel of the device will be inspired by the Kevlar Speed texture.

Rumoured Specifications

As per the leaks, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Further, the chipset will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the camera department, the smartphone will feature dual rear cameras. This will consist of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, for the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be fueled by a 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging on the battery front. Besides, it is expected to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme India will hold a digital launch event on May 18 at 12:30pm IST. The event will be available to stream live on its official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Apart from Realme India’s official site, both handsets will also be available on Amazon India for purchase.