Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 full specifications leaked ahead of launch on September 21

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 2:04 pm

Latest News

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.
Realme Narzo 20 series is all set to launch in India on September 21. The series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Now ahead of the launch, the entire specs of the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones have leaked online.

The event will kickstart at 12:30 PM onwards. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel and social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

 

Realme Narzo 20 series will be a direct competitor of Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year. To recall, the predecessor series had only two phones such as Narzo 10A and Narzo 10. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted the possible specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 20 series.

Realme Narzo 20A

As per the tipster, Realme Narzo 20A will feature a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display will also be shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Narzo 20A will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card. Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

Realme Narzo 20A may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. The phone will come with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone is said to feature an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

The phone will draw power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Realme Narzo 20A may support Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Realme Narzo 20

The Narzo 20 will arrive with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. there will be two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded via micro-sd card slot.

The phone may come in two colour options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue. On its rear, the Narzo 20 will feature a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with a 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device will be fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Narzo 20 Pro will be sporting a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. there will be two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Narzo 20 Pro will be equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. The device could be fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It will come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour editions.

