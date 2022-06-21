Realme GT Neo 3T launch timeline for India tipped alongside storage and colour variants￼

Realme GT Neo 3T was announced earlier this month in Indonesia and the brand is planning an Indian launch as well. Now, the India launch timeline, storage and colour variants of the Realme GT Neo 3T have been tipped online. The leak says that the device could arrive in India in three variants.

A new report says that the Realme GT Neo 3T could launch in India by the end of June or in early July. It will be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage trims. As for colour options, you should get it in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

Recently, the smartphone’s support page went live on Realme India’s website and the device was also displayed at the brand’s flagship store in the country hinting towards the imminent arrival of the smartphone in India.

As for the specs of the smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

You get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.