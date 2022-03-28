Realme GT Neo 3 tipped to launch in India in April or May

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. Dubbed as Realme GT Neo 3, the handset has been spotted at BIS. To recall, the phone was recently announced for the Chinese market.

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with model number RMX3561. The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India.

Sadly, the listing does not reveal any key information on the upcoming device. It just hints at an imminent launch in the country. But since the phone already went official in China, we know the specifications.

The listing was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) who says that the handset might arrive in India in late April or early May.

The tipster further says that the Realme smartphone has also recently bagged the SIRIM certification with the same model number. BIS is the Indian certification site which stands for Bureau of Indian Standards. SIRIM stands for Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additonally, the display comes with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.

Further, the handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. Besides, the phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. In addition, it has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Moreover, Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, GT Mode 3.0, and VC liquid cooling. In addition to this, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner