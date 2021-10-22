Realme GT Neo 2T global launch soon

Realme GT Neo 2T was launched in China earlier this week. Now the Realme GT Neo 2T is likely to be launched soon in global markets as well.

The Realme GT Neo 2T has been spotted at the Google Play Console which suggests it global launch soon. Tipster Mukul Sharma first spotted the Google Play Console listing with the model number RMX3357.

Realme GT Neo 2T visits the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo2T pic.twitter.com/CnhEjP1YPu — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 22, 2021

The phone will come with an FHD+ display with 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution and Android 11 OS as per the listing. It will be powered by MediaTek MT6893 SoC which is coupled with Mali G77 GPU. In addition, the phone will have 8GB RAM, suggests listing.

Realme GT Neo 2T Specs

The Realme GT Neo 2T sports a 6.43-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This display refreshes at a rate of 120Hz and has a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Furthermore, there’s a 360Hz of touch sampling rate and a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

On the front, the smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

Furthermore, you are getting 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. A triple camera unit includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.