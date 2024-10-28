Realme is going to announce the launch of GT 7 Pro next month and has already revealed the design of the device. While the brand is gradually revealing the specs of the handset, a leak has spilled the beans over the detailed Realme GT 7 Pro specifications, suggesting that the handset will pack some powerful set of specs.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

A recent leak on X by tipster Arsène Lupin suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone should run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 Pro will get triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.65 2x telephoto sensor, while the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Further, GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Speaking of the new chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite seems to be ahead of the competition in terms of benchmarks and performance. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is based on the second-gen 3nm process from TSMC. It comprises of the eight-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU with a 64-bit Architecture. While efficiency cores have been omitted completely, there are 2x prime cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six other performance cores running at up to 3.53 GHz clock speed. Qualcomm claims a 45% boost in CPU performance and 44% improved power efficiency over Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.