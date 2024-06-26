Realme C61 Price, Launch Offers Announced In India

Realme has announced the launch of a new C-series smartphone dubbed Realme C61 in India. The new Realme C61 has a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag and comes packed with a Unisoc Processor under the hood, paired with an IP54-rated build and much more. Here’s what you can expect.

Realme C61: Price, Availability

Realme C61 comes in Safari Green & Marble Black shades and three storage variants: 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 7,699, 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 7,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 8,999.

The first sale for the realme C61 is scheduled for 28 June, 12 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and Mainline Channels. Users purchasing the device online can avail a discount of Rs 900 on the 6GB RAM model if they use ICICI, SBI, or HDFC bank cards.

Realme C61: Specifications (Expected)

Realme hasn’t confirmed the full specifications of the device but we’ll update them here as soon as soon the brand announces them on June 28. The C61, so far, is confirmed to sport the Unisoc T612 processor and a 5000mAh battery. The handset will have a 32MP primary rear camera. Realme says the C61 is the toughest C-series smartphone.

The device will have rhe TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification from Germany and the IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. The device is also confirmed to have up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the expected specs, the device may get an HD+ Resolution display along with 45W fast wired charging. Details about the secondary camera sensor on the back and the front-facing sensor are still under the wraps.