Realme C25Y launching in India on September 16

Realme has announced that it will be introducing the newest addition to the entry-level smartphone C Series – realme C25Y, on September 16 on realme.com and Flipkart at 12:30 P.M. The smartphone will be a toned-down version of the Realme C25.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the Realme C25Y price in India. However, the brand has confirmed some of the specifications of the Realme C25Y. As per the brand, the smartphone will include a Unisoc T610 Processor, a 50MP AI-enabled camera, and a big battery.

The smartphone could be priced below Rs 10,000 considering the price of the Realme C25. As per the teaser image shared by the company, the Realme C25Y will have a triple camera setup. In addition, it will have a patterned back panel along with a fingerprint sensor. On the front, there will be a teardrop style notch housing the front camera.

Realme C25 Specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

On the software front, Realme C25 runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Furthermore, it packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel for security.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, on the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.