Realme C25s price hiked in India just after 2 weeks of launch

Realme launched Realme C25s, a C series smartphone in India earlier this month. Now within less than a month of its launch, the phone has received a price hike of Rs 500. The new price is now reflecting on the Realme website and Flipkart.

Afetr this revision, Realme C25s 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499, while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,499. The phone was launched for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants respectively.

Realme C25s Specifications

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and storage expansion for storage via a microSD card.



On the battery front, it packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.