Advertisement

Realme C25s price hiked in India just after 2 weeks of launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 11:16 am

Latest News

The new price is now reflecting on the Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme launched Realme C25s, a C series smartphone in India earlier this month. Now within less than a month of its launch, the phone has received a price hike of Rs 500. The new price is now reflecting on the Realme website and Flipkart.

 

Afetr this revision, Realme C25s 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499, while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,499. The phone was launched for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants respectively.

 

Realme C25s Specifications

 

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and storage expansion for storage via a microSD card.

 


On the battery front, it packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

 

 

Realme C25, C21, C20 phones launching in India on April 8

Realme C25 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart and company's website

Realme C25s announced with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera

Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chipset, 6000mAh battery

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 10 price hiked again in India

Vivo V21e 5G colour options revealed ahead of Its India launch on June 24

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies