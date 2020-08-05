Realme C15 with 6000mAh battery confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Realme recently launched Realme C15 smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery in Indonesia. Now the phone will be soon launching in India as Realme C15 has been spotted on the company’s official support page.



Now since the phone is already listed on the Realme India official support page alongside other Realme devices, it means that Realme C15 is confirmed to launch in India. We can expect the device to launch soon now.





To recall, the Realme C15 was launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900). It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colours.

Realme C15 Specifications



As far as the specifications of the device are concerned, the Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.





Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor.





Realme C15 has an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

