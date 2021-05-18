Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launched with 11.2mm drivers, low-latency gaming mode

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo feature a 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for the enhanced sound experience.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo wireless neckband are the latest to launch under the Realme Buds Wireless 2 lineup in Sri Lanka. They come with 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver, 88ms latency gaming mode, fast charging and more.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at 8,999 Sri Lankan Rupee (Rs 3,350 approx.) and will go on sale in Sri Lanka on 20. It comes in Black, Green and Blue colours.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo feature a 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for the enhanced sound experience. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. There is a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode of 88 milliseconds for gaming sessions.

The neckband has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. As far as battery life is concerned, it promises 17 hours playback on a single charge and a 10 min charge offers 120 minutes playback. The neckband has a Type-C port for charging.

Realme has also equipped the neckband with an ENC algorithm which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo also has a Magnetic Instant Connection feature that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds.

The product is lightweight at 23.1 grams. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in Malaysia along with the Buds Wireless 2 Pro on 20 May.