Realme announces Android 12 Beta 1 for Realme GT, hints India launch soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 3:48 pm

Realme GT was launched earlier this year in China and currently runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Following the Google’s announcement of the public beta of Android 12, Realme has announced that it will be among the first few devices to receive the latest Android 12 Beta 1 update later this month. Realme GT will be one of the first devices to support Android 12 Beta 1, the company said.

 

In a post on the Realme Community, the company said, "With our upcoming Realme GT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1. Our aim has always been to bring the best for our users, stay tuned to find out more."

 

The next iteration of Google's operating system Android 12, will bring new features like new colour scheme, user privacy, Deep customisations, redefined notifications and more.

 

Realme GT was launched earlier this year in China and currently runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Now Realme has hinted that the device is all set to make its way to the global markets including India. The company has teased the launch of the GT 5G in India via its Twitter handle also.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure. The Realme GT 5G comes with a GT mode that boosts the performance.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

