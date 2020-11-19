Advertisement

Realme 7 5G announced with Dimensity 800U and 48MP quad rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 5:35 pm

Latest News

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Realme has today announced the Realme 7 5G smartphone in Europe. The phone is the 5G variant of the Realme 7 that launched in India back in September this year with a few tweaks.

Realme 7 5G price


Realme 7 5G is priced at EUR 279 (around Rs 24,600) for the single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Pre-orders are already open and availability commences on November 27. It will go on sale through Amazon UK at a discounted price of GBP 229 (roughly Rs 22,500) until November 30 under a Black Friday Special deal.


Realme 7 5G specifications

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Realme 7 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology that takes 65 minutes to charge from zero to 100 percent.
 
Connectivity features of Realme 7 5G are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and weighs 195 grams.

