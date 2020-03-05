Live: Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate display, 64MP quad-camera setup launched

Realme is all set to launch Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and Realme Band during an event today in New Delhi

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, in India. The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. The first sale will start from March 13 from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 6: Price and Availability Realme 6 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. The smartphone will go on sale on March 11 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 6 Pro: Price and Availability The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. The first sale will start from March 13 from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Band: Colour display, heart-rate sensor and more Realme has also announced its latest fitness band in India known as Realme Band. The fitness band comes with 0.96-inch colour display along with heart-rate sensor, 9 sports mode. The fitness band comes with USB Direct Charge, new Cricket Mode and more. 13:06 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6 Pro is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618GPU. The smartphone comes with a super linear speaker along with L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS navigation system. This is the first smartphone to support NavIC navigation system. 13:04 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6 Pro: 64MP quad-cameras, dual in-display selfies On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 with Tripod Mode, Hand-held mode and more. 13:01 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6 Pro: Colours and Display The Realme 6 Pro is available in two colour options including Lighting Blue and Lighting Orange colour options. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and more. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.



Realme 6: Cameras The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 12:54 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6: Hardware Realme 6 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 6 comes with flagship-level gaming performance, claims the company. 12:53 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6: Colour options and Display The Realme 6 is available in two colour options including Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Ultra Smooth display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 12:49 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6 series: 30W Flash Charge The Realme 6 series comes with 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support. The company claims that users can charge the devices up to 100 per cent in just 60 minutes. This charging support is faster as compared to the competition. 12:47 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6, 6 Pro: 64MP quad-cameras and 90Hz refresh rate The company has revealed that the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro is loaded with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The smartphones are loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate for the first time in this price segment. Both the phones are equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 12:40 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme TV will be customised for India Realme TV has revealed that the upcoming Realme TV will be customised for India. The Smart TV will come loaded with a host of interesting features and the company will sharing information about it in the upcoming days. 12:39 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme Link now available for download Realme has announced that its new application Realme Link is now available for download on Google Play Store. The company has also announced that it will introduce range of audio products along with new wearables and Smart screens, smart speaker and more. 12:23 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme Band: Key features Realme band will come in three colour options – Yellow, Olive Green, and Black. It will feature a colour screen which will display notifications for calls, reminders, texts, and SMS messages. The band will also have IP68 water resistance certification and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port. 12:08 (IST) 5 Mar 2020

Realme 6: Expected features Realme 6 is expected to come packed with the latest 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be equipped with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. For the front, the smartphone will come with the punch-hole design. The Realme 6 will come with a premium design language and it will be available in different colour options. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature pro-grade cameras and display.

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphones in the budget segment known as Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The brand has also revealed that it will be launching its first fitness band, known as Realme Band in India today.

Realme recently announced that it will host an online-only launch due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The launch event will be live-streamed through the Realme India channel on YouTube along with Realme social media channels starting from 12:30 P.M IST. Realme has roped in popular Bollywood star Salman Khan for the launch of its latest smartphones.

The company has already revealed that the smartphones will come with 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.