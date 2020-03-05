Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme Band to launch in India today

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 will be available on Flipkart while the band will be available on Amazon.

Realme is all set to launch Realme 6 series including Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 in India today. Alongside the company will also launch Realme Band today.

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 will be available on Flipkart while the band will be available on Amazon. The Realme Band will go on sale shortly after the launch through a “Hate-to-wait” sale that will go live on the Realme.com website.

Realme recently announced that it will host an online-only launch due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The launch event will be live streamed through the Realme India channel on YouTube and it will start at 12:30 P.M IST today.

As per a recent leak, Realme 6 will be priced at a starting Rs 9,999. The Realme 6 Pro base variant might come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which may be priced at Rs 13,999.

Realme 6 Pro will come in three colour variants - Purple, Orange and Blue. It will include a 90Hz screen with a dual punch-hole selfie camera and 30W fast charging. The phone will be powered by 1.8Ghz Qualcomm octa-core processor. It will have 8GB RAM and run on the latest Android 10 software.

The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. Realme 6 is rumoured to have a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

Realme band will come in thtree colour options – Yellow, Olive Green, and Black. It will feature a colour screen which will display notifications for calls, reminders, texts, and SMS messages. The band will also have IP68 water resistance certification and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port.



The Realme band is listed to come with nine sports modes – biking, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, and even cricket. The company says that the cricket mode is especially made for India as the sport is highly popular in the country. The wearable will also come with sleep tracking and real-time heart-rate monitoring as well.