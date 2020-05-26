Advertisement

Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2 update brings DocVault, new charging animation and multiple bugfixes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 12:25 pm

The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to both the Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2 smartphones.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2 smartphones in India. The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to both the smartphones.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 6 Pro brings firmware version RMX2061_11.A.17 and is 3.36GB in size. The Realme X2 firmware version is RMX1992EX_11.C.08 and it is 2.98GB in size.

The Realme 6 Pro update adds DocVault ID feature, updates charging animation and optimizes video saturation in YouTube 60HDR mode. The update also fixed the issue that the transmission stops after the screen is turned off during the xender sending file. Further, it fixed some known issues, and improved system stability and reduced the floating window of screen recording.

Here is the official changelog:

 

Security
● Android security patch: May, 2020

Application
● Added DocVault ID feature(India)

System
● Updated charging animation
● Optimized video saturation in YouTube 60HDR mode
● Fixed the issue that the transmission stops after the screen is turned off during the xender sending file
● Fixed some known issues, and improved system stability

Screen Recording
● Reduced the floating window of screen recording



The Realme X2 update adds realme link and DocVault feature. It Optimizes screen recording feature and updates charging animation. It fixes the issue of power jump during charging in some scenes.

The update also fixes the issue of debris detected prompt and the issue of touchscreen failure in some scenes during PUBG. Further, the update fixes the issue of sound error when entering Gods of Boom and fixes some known issues and improved system stability.

Here is the official changelog:

 

Security
● Android security patch: May, 2020

Applications
● Added realme link
● Added DocVault(India)

Screen Recording
● Optimized screen recording feature

Battery
● Updated charging animation
● Fixed the issue of power jump during charging in some scenes
● Fixed the issue of debris detected prompt

System
● Fixed the issue of touchscreen failure in some scenes during PUBG
● Fixed the issue of sound error when entering Gods of Boom
● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

