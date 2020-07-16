Advertisement

Realme 6 new variant launched in India with 6GB and 64GB storage

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 3:55 pm

Latest News

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme has launched a new variant of Realme 6 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart fom midnight tonight. It comes in two colour options: Comet Blue and Comet White.

To recall, Realme 6 was earlier launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Realme 6 Specifications


The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it.
 
Realme 6
The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 
On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Realme 6 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Realme 6s announced with 48MP quad rear camera setup, Helio G90T chipset

Realme 6 update brings updated lockscreen wallpaper, Google Pay app and more

Realme 6, Realme C2, Realme 5i and Realme 5s receive price hike in India

Is Realme 6 a better option than Poco M2 Pro?

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme Realme 6

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras launched in India

Realme 120W UltraDART Flash charging solution announced

iQOO U1 with Snapdragon 720G chipset announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies