Realme 6 new variant launched in India with 6GB and 64GB storage

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme has launched a new variant of Realme 6 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart fom midnight tonight. It comes in two colour options: Comet Blue and Comet White.



To recall, Realme 6 was earlier launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Realme 6 Specifications



The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it.





The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.





On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Realme 6 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.