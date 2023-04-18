Realme 11 series confirmed to launch next month

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its Realme 11 series smartphones next month in China. The launch would take place around the 618 shopping festival where more smartphones from other brands are also scheduled to launch, such as the Reno 10 series, Vivo S17 series and more.

Talking about the Realme 11 series, the brand will announce the devices in China next month. The launch poster teasing the device suggests that the device will get a circular camera module at the rear. Photos leaked via the TENAA certification have already given us a glimpse at the design of the device.

As for the specs of the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+, they are expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with curved edges. Both devices are said to be powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset, which should be coupled with up to 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 11 series will run on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. For optics, the Realme 11 Pro will have a 100-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera system, whereas the Pro+ will be equipped with a 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera unit.

The Pro model will support 67W fast charging, while the Pro+ trim will offer 100W rapid charging. More details about the devices such as pricing and availability, battery capacities, and other features should be made official at the time of launch. The devices have reportedly received BIS certification which means they should arrive in India also, later this year.