RAEGR Arc 1250 3-in-1 charging station launched for Rs 2999

The RAEGR Arc 1250 charging dock is a pair of modular charging stations for Smartphones and Apple Wearables.

RAEGR has announced the official launch of a new 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station - wireless + wired charging dock for smartphones and Wearables - the RAEGR Arc 1250. It is available at a price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon India and Flipkart and comes with a warranty of 1 Year + Extra 6 months.



You can simultaneously charge Qi-compatible Android and iOS smartphones, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. The product’s twin-module wireless charger and wired charging dock can be magnetically paired and detached.



The RAEGR Arc 1250 is a modular charger that can be attached together magnetically to be used as a single accessory or can be split into two separate modules to be used individually. The left module features up to 10W Qi-standard wireless charging stand for Qi-compatible smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Honor, Huawei etc. Just plug in a QC2.0/QC3.0 adapter (9V, 1.67A) and get the best speeds in wireless charging for your device. The stand is also tilted at an angle for comfortable viewing and operation while being charged. Additionally, it can also wirelessly charge smartphones placed in landscape or portrait modes.



The right module features a wired dock where users can simply place their Apple Watch and Apple AirPods and Pro to simultaneously be charged. Simply install the original Apple Watch/AirPods cable into the stand and place the devices on it to start charging.



The wireless charging module and the wired charging dock of the RAEGR Arc 1250 are magnetically coupled and can be easily detached when you need to use them individually or for easy portability. The two modules also feature an anti-slip silicone design so that the charger will not move or slip, ensuring that your phone is protected when charging.



The RAEGR Arc 1250 Wireless Charger is Qi - Certified and equipped with over-voltage, over current, short circuit and over-temperature protection as well as foreign object detection. It can prevent over-charging damage to the battery, and the charger base is equipped with a vent to ensure safe charging of the device. The Arc 1250 is also built with an ABS fireproof body.



Commenting on the new launch, Ajesh George, MD, RAEGR said, “ Arc 1250 lets users charge their phones, Airpods and Apple watch with the help of a single Adapter cable thereby solving the perennial problem of multiple wires and plug points needed for charging multiple devices simultaneously.”