Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G 7nm Compute Platform announced

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is designed to enable industry leading 5G PC experiences and build on the innovative first-generation Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, which powered the World’s First 5G PC.

Qualcomm has today announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform at IFA 2020. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform is expected to be in commercial devices in late 2020. It offers superior performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology.



The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform will transform the PC user experience with high-speed connectivity, enhanced audio and camera technology, AI acceleration, and enterprise-grade security features. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G brings advanced power and performance to personal computer users and delivers over 50% greater system-wide performance and battery life versus competing solutions.



The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G is the second compute platform from Qualcomm Technologies to offer 5G connectivity through both Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave, enabling blazing fast, multi-gigabit speed and stability for end users. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6.





The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform supports a clear audio experience by utilizing Qualcomm Aqstic echo cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology to intelligently focus on the sounds coming from the PC and the user’s environment.



Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform can also utilize high-resolution camera modules. Equipped with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP that enables mobile camera technology, with up to 4K HDR and support for up to 32 MP camera, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G offers cutting-edge video conferencing and live streaming capabilities. Devices powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G also support dual 4K displays through a single Type C cable to a dock, enabling maximum flexibility and productivity.



Utilizing the Qualcomm AI Engine, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform will support AI accelerated experiences on the PC and deliver breakthrough AI performance with extreme power efficiency. Users can experience stronger video conferencing interactions through tools such as accelerated eye contact and expressive avatars. The platform’s efficient AI processing also enables developers to innovate across the Windows ecosystem.



It also has the dedicated AI Engine that is backed by a Hexagon 690 processor and Sensing Hub technology to offer artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration. Lastly, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G supports Microsoft Secured Core PC and Windows Hypervisor.