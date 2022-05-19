Poco X4 GT specifications tipped, 144Hz display expected

Poco is working on a new GT smartphone called Poco X4 GT which should supposedly be a gaming smartphone. The specifications for this smartphone have now been tipped as per which, it will have a 144Hz display, a MediaTek processor and a triple camera setup at the back of the device.

A leak from tipster Yogesh Brar tells us about the rumoured specifications of the Poco X4 GT as per which, the device will have a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options.

The device will have 128GB and 256GB of storage options. You will get a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, you should get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device will run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 and will pack a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It will be equipped with an X-Axis vibration motor, NFC, and JBL powered speakers. It should presumably be a stereo speaker setup. Further, it should have 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS as connectivity options.

In related news, Poco recently launched the Poco M4 5G in India which features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).