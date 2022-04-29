Poco M4 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Poco has today launched Poco M4 5G smartphone in India. The phone includes a 90Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000 battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco M4 5G Price

The Poco M4 5G has been launched in India in two storage configurations. It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB.

The phone will go on sale from May 5 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black colour options.

Specifications

The Poco M4 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE,Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating.

Lastly, the phone measures 163.99×76.09×8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.