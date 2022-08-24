Poco M5 4G teased to launch in India soon

Poco is gearing up to launch Poco M5 4G in India soon. After launching the Poco F4 5G in India a couple of months ago, the company has now started teasing the launch of Poco M5 4G in the country.

On its official Twitter handle, Poco has shared the teaser for the upcoming launch. In addition, the brand has officially confirmed that the new MediaTek Helio G99 4G chipset based on the 6nm node will be powering this upcoming smartphone.

‘M bringing sexy back 😈 pic.twitter.com/LTSY84gapu — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 24, 2022

Poco is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the device in India. The M5 4G will be the company’s latest M-series device and it will be the successor of the M4 Pro.

Poco M5 4G Rumoured Specifications

The Poco M5 4G is said to sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is also expected to feature a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which will be coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

Moving on, the phone will reportedly run Android 12-based MIUI 13. Further, the phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Apart from these specs, the other details like camera configuration, and design are not known at the moment. As per rumours, the device will start under Rs 15,000 in India.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Poco F4 5G is available in three models in India, out of which the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant cost Rs 29,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 33,999. The smartphone is offered in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.