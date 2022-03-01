Poco M4 Pro launched in India with 90Hz display

Poco has launched a new smartphone in India called the Poco M4 Pro. The device comes as a budget offering from the company and is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. This is the 4G Variant while the 5G variant of the same smartphone was launched earlier last month in India that came with the Dimensity 810 SoC.

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. Finally, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999 . The smartphone will also be offered with a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC bank card owners. it will be available for purchase through Flipkart on March 7 at 12pm IST. Further, it will be offered in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M4 Pro Specifications

The Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Poco M4 pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256gb OF UFS 2.2 storage. It features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB of the internal storage as RAM. it also supports MicroSD Card storage expansion up to 1TB.

Poco M4 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It sports a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR Blaster. Poco M4 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 61 minutes. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.