Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco C3 and Poco X3 get price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 4:38 pm

Latest News

Poco has slashed the prices of Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X3 and Poco C3 smartphones. The new pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart.
Poco has today announced price cuts on its range of smartphones in India. The company has slashed the prices of Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X3 and Poco C3 smartphones. The new pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart.

 

Poco M2

 

Poco M2 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 on its base variant of 6GB + 64GB. It will now be sold for Rs 9,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone has received a price cut of Rs 1,500. It is now priced at Rs 10,999, down Rs 1,500 from its original price of Rs 12,499.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

 

Poco C3

 

The Poco C3 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. The 3GB + 32GB is now priced at Rs 7,499 and the 4GB + 64GB model after a price cut of Rs 500 is now available at discounted price of Rs 8,499 as against its earlier price of Rs 8,999.

 

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. There is a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. 

 

Poco M2 Pro

 

The Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant which is originally priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 as against their earlier price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

 

Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the  Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. 

 

Poco X3


The Poco X3 is currently being sold for Rs 17,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a discount of Rs 500 when compared to the previous pricing of Rs 18,499.

 

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by Snapdragon 732G processor, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. 

