Poco F5 5G: Details leaked – Is it going to rebranded Redmi K60 5G?

By The Mobile Indian Network
Poco F5 5G specs

The Poco F5 5G successor of Poco F4 5G, which was released by Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier this year, is expected to be in the making. While the company hasn’t released any details about the smartphone, a recent report leaked the display specifications of the upcoming F-series phone. It is also reported that the Poco F5 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 5G and is expected to debut in early 2023.

Poco F5 5G rebranded Redmi K60 5G?

According to the latest rumours, the Poco F5 5G will first debut in China as the Redmi K60 LTE, then its global debut in other markets, including India, as the Poco F5 5G. Only time will tell if Poco F5 5g and Redmi K60 5G are going to the same device.

Redmi K60 5g specs

Poco F5 5G Display

It is rumoured that Poco F5 will come with an AMOLED display and a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Furthermore, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness, the device is also reported to have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Though the Poco F5’s camera and other specifications aren’t revealed, the IMEI database sheds some light on expected launch dates.

Poco F5 5G launch Date

As per the report, Poco F5 5G bears model number 23013RK75C (Chinese variant) on the IMEI database. In comparison, the Indian variant of the new POCO phone shows 23013PC75I as the model number. The number “23” in the model indicates the release year to be 2023, while “01” hints that the launch month is January. The letters “PC” and “RK” refers to the brand POCO and the redmi K series.

