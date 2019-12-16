  • 23:19 Dec 18, 2019

Philips SHB2515, SHB2505 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 1:22 pm

HB2515 comes with a charging case that serves as a backup power bank for your mobile phone with 3350mah capacity.
Philips Audio has announced the launch of two new wireless in-ear headphones in India. The company has introduced SHB2515 for Rs 8,999 and SHB2505 for Rs 7,999. The products are available on all leading online and offline channels in the country

 

The latest wireless earphones come with 6mm driver that the company claims delivers punchy bass. It comes passive noise isolation for better sound at a lower volume. The earbuds are lightweight and features wingtips for a secure grip. Both of them are loaded with multi-function button through which one can control music, take calls and double press to wake virtual assistant.

 

The unit turns on automatically when out of the charging case and finds the Bluetooth device. SHB2515 comes with a charging case that serves as a backup power bank for your mobile phone with 3350mah capacity. The company claims that the wireless earbuds deliver up to 5 hours of playtime. With charging case, one can get 95 hours of playtime in SHB2515 and 15 hours in SHB2505.

 

Commenting on the launch, Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “For millennials, smartphones have become the key source of entertainment for videos, songs and content on the go, therefore good headphones remain the favourite choice of audiophiles as it creates an overall exciting experience. With longer hours of playtime, smart pairing and passive noise isolation, we believe this product is the perfect fit for millennials on the go.”

 

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

