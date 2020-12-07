Advertisement

Oraimo launches 2 fitbands, priced at Rs 1,449

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 4:14 pm

Oraimo has launched 2 variants of its Tempo 2C fitband along with wireless earphones.
Oraimo, the smart accessories brand from TRANSSION India has launched the Tempo 2S OFB-21 Fitband priced at Rs 1,449. The Fitband comes with a 0.96-inch IPS true colour HD display. 

 

With a rating of IP67, Tempo 2S provides complete protection against water splash, dust and cosmetics.  Adding on to the exterior, the strap of the fitband comes with an in-built USB port thereby, ensuring ease of plugging and charging.

 

As per the Oraimo, 'It is your private sports coach that provides comprehensive and accurate work out data records (heartbeat, duration, calorie, distance) in eight different training modes, including rope skipping, running, bicycling amongst others'.

 

Oraimo fitband

 

The band is equipped with the Bluetooth 5.0 along with polymer lithium battery with a battery capacity of 85mAh that helps the device to stay active up to 20 days. 

 

The fitband can display your heart rate and sleeping patterns along with important notifications on the screen to track your daily fitness goals and activities.  

 

Oraimo fitband2

 

There is one more variant of fitband, Tempo 2C OFB-12 fitness band launched along with 2S. It also comes equipped with 8 training modes including rope skipping, running, bicycling amongst others and stays active up to 30 days. 

 

The oraimo portfolio also introduced Sportsbuds, OEB-E95D which is designed ergonomically and provides punchy bass and comfortable secure fit as per the company. The fully charged earbuds give you up to 5.5 hours of music playback with the charging case upgraded to hold five full charges with a total of 27.5 hours of playtime on the go.

