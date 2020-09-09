Advertisement

OPPO's ColorOS 11 Based on Android 11 Set to Release Next Week

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 09, 2020 10:35 am

Some of the users who enrolled in the beta were the first ones to receive the Android 11 update from Google on the Find X2 Series and the Reno3 4G series.
OPPO has confirmed that the next iteration of its ColorOS will be out next week. After rigorous beta testing and speculations about the release date, ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 will be released for a lot of recent as well as old OPPO devices.

 

Android 11 brings a lot of visual and under the hood improvements which is definitely something to be excited about. Some of the new features include Chat Bubbles, Screen Recorder (Finally!), Quick Access to Google Play and Google Home controls from the power menu, permissions for locations and much more.

Android's Open-source nature allows manufacturers to create their new version(s) of OS which means it is safe to expect a lot of development from the developer community. Considering OPPO made the successor to its heavily customized software skin in quite a short time is downright impressive.


Android 11's source code has already been made available for the masses which means a lot of OEMs can now start deploying their skins on the vanilla source code and push it to users. OPPO also said that it's "nearly ready" to push the new ColorOS version which is based on Android 11.

 

This is not the first time that OPPO has pushed Android 11 on its devices. The company, yesterday, released a new beta update for the masses which do not feature ColorOS 7.2 but the update's based on Android 11.

 

Hopefully, users with devices other than the Find X2 or Reno3 Pro will not have to wait for too long as OPPO has confirmed that it will be hosting an online event on September 14th on its official Twitter account and the new version will be called ColorOS 11 which is a quite significant jump in the numbering format. OPPO is supposed to show all the amazing features that make their new skin stand out from other skins and users can get an idea at the end of the event about when or if their device will be receiving the update.

