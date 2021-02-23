Oppo to license its VOOC Fast Charging technology to car and chipmakers

Oppo has announced that it will license its VOOC fast charging technology to other car and chipmakers, bringing the technology to a million more

Oppo wants everyone to have a taste of its proprietary charging technology called VOOC Flash Charge (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging), and so, the company is now licensing its Fast Charging technology to car and chipmakers.

Fast charging has come a long way where 5W was the ideal speed and 15W to 18W was considered super fast. Now, we have fast charging speeds of up to 120W that have already been commercialized by Oppo itself. The charging tech is sold under different names by Realme (Dart Charging) and OnePlus (Warp Charging).

The new partners include FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors, performing in their respective fields of automobiles, portable charging, and chip manufacture. Between them, their products reach consumers in three settings where they often need to charge their devices: their homes, their cars and out in public spaces.

Each partner will work with proprietary technical designs developed by OPPO, which has applied for more than 2,950 flash charging patents worldwide, with over 1,400 already granted.

OPPO’s latest flash charging products are already making fast charging more convenient. The tiny 50W Mini SuperVOOC charger can charge smartphones, tablets and even laptops, and is just 10.05mm thick and 82.2mm long, so it easily fits in your pocket. Meanwhile, the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger can fully power a 4,000mAh phone battery in 30 minutes and the 125W flash charger can do the same in just 20 minutes.

Each product uses low voltage charging, with a dual-cell structure, and multiple charge pumps and temperature sensors to automatically regulate voltage and dissipate heat.

Anker, one of the known brands who manufactures chargers, power banks will most likely equip these products with VOOC technology for faster charging speeds, therefore bringing the technology to millions around the globe.

FAW-Volkswagen, the joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen Group, will use OPPO’s unique charging IP to incorporate rapid charging into Volkswagen cars made in China.

Chip manufacturer NXP Semiconductors brings smart, connected solutions to a range of sectors, from smart cities to industrial, automotive, mobile and the home. NXP will implement several OPPO patents to support VOOC flash charging across its printed circuit board assemblies, meaning that flash charging could be more easily integrated into more automotive applications, public spaces and industrial settings.