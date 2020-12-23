Advertisement

Oppo sets up its first 5G Innovation lab in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2020 5:26 pm

These labs will be focusing on making the latest and most advanced technologies for the world.
Oppo has announced the set up of 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre. The new lab will deepen the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country.


Oppo will also be setting up 3 more functional labs dedicated to Camera, Power & Battery, and Performance, in order to continue fulfilling its commitment to ground-breaking innovation. These labs will be focusing on making the latest and most advanced technologies for the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe.

 

The development aptly ties to the brand's latest announced 3+N+X strategy where N refers to the technical fields that OPPO has been spearheading, including connectivity and AI. 5G, as the latest connectivity breakthrough in the world, the lab will contribute in advancing the technological evolution in the field.

 

As of September 2020, Oppo has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI. According to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, the brand is among the top ten companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families. It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.

 

The India R&D team of Oppo is also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to soon realize the dream of a 5G experience for every smartphone user in India.

 

As an early adopter in the 5G journey, Oppo became the first tech brand to launch 5G mobile products in the European market and organized the first 5G WhatsApp call from India. Set-up of this 5G lab is a testimony of the brand’s commitment towards becoming the top technology innovator in India and across the globe.

 

Commenting on the set-up of 5G lab, Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India said, “5G development is a key focus area for OPPO and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base. With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub.”

