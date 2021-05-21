Oppo Reno5 A announced with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad camera setup

Oppo Reno5 A features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has announced the Oppo Reno5 A smartphone in the Japanese market. The phone comes with a 64MP rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, 4000mAh battery and more.

The company has not announced the pricing details for the new smartphone. It comes in black and blue colours.

Oppo Reno5 A Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 A features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



Oppo Reno5 A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.