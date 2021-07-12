Oppo Reno 6 Pro price leaked ahead of July 14 launch

Oppo will be launching Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in India on July 14. Now ahead of the launch, the price of Oppo Reno 6 Pro has been leaked online.

A YouTube channel called Satzomake Unbox has leaked an unboxing video of the upcoming Reno 6 Pro phone and its price. The phone is seen in Aurora Blue colour and the retail box has revealed the price of the upcoming Oppo phone.

The 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model of the Reno 6 Pro will be priced at Rs 46,990 in India. However, the phone is also expected to come in another variant with an 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

Oppo Reno 6 series will be available on Flipkart after launch in India. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite teasing the launch.

Oppo India has also created a microsite of the upcoming phones on its website. According to the website, the phones feature a triple rear camera aligned vertically with an LED flash inside the camera module. The company has also highlighted the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature of the phones.

The Reno 6 Pro is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. Notably, the China variant also houses the same chipset. Other specifications of the Indian model are also likely to be the same as China variant.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. In addition, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens. Finally, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.