Oppo Reno 5F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, rear quad-camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 1:00 pm

Oppo Reno 5F is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that is paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
Oppo has announced the Oppo Reno 5F smartphone in Kenya. The phone comes with a rear quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo Reno 5F is priced at KES 31,499 (approx. Rs 20,800) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options.

The Oppo Reno 5F sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 135Hz touch sampling rate, 60Hz refresh rate, 409 ppi, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Oppo Reno 5F is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that is paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is also expandable. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.
 
For the optics, Oppo Reno 5F features a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel mono sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture housed inside a punch-hole on the top left.

The phone is backed by a 4310mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features of Oppo Reno 5F include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm and weighs 172 grams.

