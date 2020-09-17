Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition Leaked Online

Flipkart has already set up a page which teases the phone and confirms the existence of this device. MS Dhoni is one of the popular cricketers who retired last week.

Oppo will be launching the Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition smartphone and the phone is expected to arrive on September 17. Now, this is a very clever move by Oppo because all the MS Dhoni and Indian Cricket fans, in general, would definitely be interested in buying this. The phone will be available on Flipkart and will go on sale on September 24.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro pricing details

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and has been made available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores in the country from August 5.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a sleek design and it is just 7.7mm thick and it comes with 161 grams. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate.



The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.