Oppo Reno 3 Pro receives price cut again, now starts at Rs 27,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 11:08 am

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India back in March.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro has once again received a price cut in India up to Rs 3,000. The revised price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 27,990, against its previous selling price of Rs 29,990. Similarly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 29,990, against its previous selling price of Rs 32,990.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India in March at Rs 29,990 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 32,990 for the 256GB storage variant. However, with the price hike due to GST revision in April, the phone was priced at Rs 31,990 for the base variant.

The phone recently got a price cut and the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage was priced at Rs 29,990. The 8GB+256GB variant went on sale as well.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications



Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

 
On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with  a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor.

The phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. The phone measures 158.8x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

