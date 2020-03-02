Oppo Reno 3 Pro launching in India today: Here's everything you need to know

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is touted to be the world's first smartphone to sport a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera.

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India today. The launch event will be held in New Delhi today at 12.30pm IST. The company is likely to live stream the event via its YouTube and other social channels.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is touted to be the world's first smartphone to sport a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera. It will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. The smartphone will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Oppo has already revealed that camera setup of the upcoming smartphone. As per the company, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The phone will come with up to 20X digital zoom.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be equipped with dual punch-hole cameras with 44-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will also come with Ultra Night Mode for the front cameras. It will be loaded with a 4025mAh battery and it will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 50 per cent in flat 20 minutes. The smartphone might run on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.0 user interface.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. The Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G support. The Indian Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be a 4G-only phone.