Oppo Reno 13 Series Launched in India

Oppo Reno 13 series has been announced in India, consisting of the Reno 13 5G and the Reno 13 Pro 5G. Both the devices debuted in China back in November and the Indian models differ from their Chinese counterparts in some areas. Here are all the details about the devices.

Oppo Reno 13 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Reno 13 comes in two models, including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. The device will be available for purchase via Oppo’s e-store, Flipkart, and other leading retailers. It can be bought in Luminous Blue and Ivory White shades. The device will go on sale from January 11 at 12 PM IST.

The Reno 13 5G gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor.

The Reno 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5600mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Reno 13 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The device can be bought in Lavender Mist and Graphite Grey shades. The device will go on sale from January 11 at 12 PM IST through the same retailers as Reno 13 5G.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 5800mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

It has a triple camera system on the back and gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.