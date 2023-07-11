HomeNewsOppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Strong enough to face the competition?

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Strong enough to face the competition?

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has arrived in India with a premium price tag but can it justify it and beat the competition?

By Abhishek Malhotra
Reno 10 Pro models

Oppo is back with its Reno series smartphones in India, which has also been the brand’s only top-end smartphone series in the country for the past couple of years. Oppo’s Reno 10 series consists of a trio of smartphones, where the pricing for the lowest-end model is yet to be announced, while the mid-end device, the Reno 10 Pro 5G, seems to be the most lucrative one price-wise. But is the price tag of Rs 39,999 justified for the Reno 10 Pro? We’ll try to break it down and find out here in this article.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

Before we proceed with the analysis, take a look at the specs of the smartphone:

Display6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels), 950 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 778G
RAM + Storage12GB LPDDR4x; 256GB UFS 2.2
Rear Cameras50MP IMX890 f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 32MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor
Front Camera32MP, f/2.4 aperture
Battery & Charging4600mAh; 80W fast charging
Connectivity5G (Dual Nano SIM), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0
SoftwareColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13
AdditionalsStereo speakers

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Competition

The Reno 10 Pro 5G certainly isn’t a bad smartphone based on the specifications, however, what it does get wrong is the price. While everything inside it is decent, a bunch of other competitors such as the OnePlus 11R 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, are undercutting the handset not only when it comes to price but also the specifications, especially the processor.

Problem with Snapdragon 778G

To give you a background on the Snapdragon 778G SoC, it is quite a capable chipset if we consider light usage as the primary usage scenario for a person. However, as soon as you start putting some load onto it, the chip starts to struggle. Apart from that, it is now a two year old chip at this point and has been used in a bunch of devices in the past that have costed half of what the Reno 10 Pro costs.

Specs war

Not only that but iQOO and OnePlus are offering a far better chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in their respective handsets where the former’s device costs Rs 5,000 less while OnePlus’ 11R 5G has the same price tag as Reno 10 Pro. Next, the Neo 7 Pro from iQOO employs a bigger 5000mAh battery with faster 120W charging. The same goes for the OnePlus 11R.

Next, iQOO’s device offers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage while OnePlus’ phone offers even faster LPDDR5x RAM and the same UFS 3.1 storage. These are faster RAM and storage systems that help drastically in the smoothness and overall fluidity of the operating system while you perform tasks, be it demanding ones or the lighter ones.

We won’t comment on the cameras because that is something that will have to be tested in real word side-by-side, but as far as other on-paper specs are concerned, the Reno 10 Pro 5G is nowhere near the competition, especially when we talk of price to performance ratio.

Also See:

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage: Comprehensive Report

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256
  • Display6.74-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 32MP
  • Battery4600mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.