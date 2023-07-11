Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Strong enough to face the competition?

Oppo is back with its Reno series smartphones in India, which has also been the brand’s only top-end smartphone series in the country for the past couple of years. Oppo’s Reno 10 series consists of a trio of smartphones, where the pricing for the lowest-end model is yet to be announced, while the mid-end device, the Reno 10 Pro 5G, seems to be the most lucrative one price-wise. But is the price tag of Rs 39,999 justified for the Reno 10 Pro? We’ll try to break it down and find out here in this article.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

Before we proceed with the analysis, take a look at the specs of the smartphone:

Display 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels), 950 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM + Storage 12GB LPDDR4x; 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Cameras 50MP IMX890 f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 32MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor Front Camera 32MP, f/2.4 aperture Battery & Charging 4600mAh; 80W fast charging Connectivity 5G (Dual Nano SIM), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0 Software ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 Additionals Stereo speakers

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Competition

The Reno 10 Pro 5G certainly isn’t a bad smartphone based on the specifications, however, what it does get wrong is the price. While everything inside it is decent, a bunch of other competitors such as the OnePlus 11R 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, are undercutting the handset not only when it comes to price but also the specifications, especially the processor.

Problem with Snapdragon 778G

To give you a background on the Snapdragon 778G SoC, it is quite a capable chipset if we consider light usage as the primary usage scenario for a person. However, as soon as you start putting some load onto it, the chip starts to struggle. Apart from that, it is now a two year old chip at this point and has been used in a bunch of devices in the past that have costed half of what the Reno 10 Pro costs.

Specs war

Not only that but iQOO and OnePlus are offering a far better chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in their respective handsets where the former’s device costs Rs 5,000 less while OnePlus’ 11R 5G has the same price tag as Reno 10 Pro. Next, the Neo 7 Pro from iQOO employs a bigger 5000mAh battery with faster 120W charging. The same goes for the OnePlus 11R.

Next, iQOO’s device offers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage while OnePlus’ phone offers even faster LPDDR5x RAM and the same UFS 3.1 storage. These are faster RAM and storage systems that help drastically in the smoothness and overall fluidity of the operating system while you perform tasks, be it demanding ones or the lighter ones.

We won’t comment on the cameras because that is something that will have to be tested in real word side-by-side, but as far as other on-paper specs are concerned, the Reno 10 Pro 5G is nowhere near the competition, especially when we talk of price to performance ratio.