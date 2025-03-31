Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8s Series: What to Expect?

Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Find X8s series are all set to launch on April 10 and ahead of the launch, the devices’ design has been revealed while their respective specifications have already been leaked before. Here we are with a summary of what to expect from the devices once they go official next week.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Everything to Know

The design of the Find X8 Ultra was revealed through Oppo’s China website where one can see the huge circular camera module on the back that houses four camera sensors. On the right reside the power and volume buttons while on the left there’s the new button that replaces the Alert Slider which recent Oppo phones borrowed from OnePlus. OnePlus will also be ditching the beloved Alert Slider for the same button in its future devices. The device will come in Pink, Gold, and Black shades.

The device is expected to sport a 6.82-inch (3168 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED Display with a 1-120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

On the back, there’ll be a quad-camera design, including a 50MP primary camera with 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera, 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX906 sensor, 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscope telephoto camera, OIS, and up to 120X digital zoom. There’s a 32MP front-facing sensor for selfies.

The device will pack a 6100mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options will include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It will be IP68 + IP69 rated and will have stereo speakers and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+: Everything to Know

Oppo Find X8s (left), Oppo Find X8s+ (right)

As for the Oppo Find X8s series, it retains a design that looks similar to the Find X8 series which debuted last year. Both the devices will have even and thin bezels on the front and will have the same buttons as the Find X8 Ultra. The two Find X8s series devices differ in terms of the camera Sensors placement and overall size in terms of design. The Find X8s will come in blue, pink, gold, and black shades while the Find X8s+ will come in black, gold, and purple shades.

As for the specs, both of them are expected to have a 1.5K Resolution (2760 × 1256 pixels) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display with up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, OPPO Crystal Shield protection. The Find X8s+ will have a 6.59-inch display while the Find X8s will get a 6.3-inch panel.

The devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 3nm SoC with Immortalis-G925 GPU, paired with up 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, they’ll pack triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 10-bit HDR, along with a 50MP 120° ultra-wide angle camera and a 50MP 3X periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 120X digital zoom. There is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Find X8s will pack a 5700mAh battery while the Find X8s+ will pack a 6000mAh battery. The two support 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other features will include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Additional features include IP68 + IP69 ratings, stereo speakers, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.