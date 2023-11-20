Oppo Find X7 series: What do the leaks suggest about the upcoming flagship models?

Oppo is working on launching its Reno 11 series on November 23 in China but it also seems to be readying it’s next set of flagships, dubbed as the Oppo Find X7 series. New leaks about the Find X7 series from Oppo have emerged online, suggesting what the flagship phones could bring to the table.

Oppo Find X7 series: Launch timeline

According to a tipster from China, the Oppo Find X7 series flagship phones will be announced before the Chinese Sprint Festival 2024, which will be held between February 10 and 17. This means that the devices could arrive in the company’s home market by January end or early February of 2024, which is earlier than when the Find X6 series was launched, and that was in March of this year.

Oppo Find X7 series: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Find X7 series is supposed to be the top-of-the-line smartphones Oppo can offer apart from its foldables and as a result, leaks state that it will sport some of the most powerful specifications of today’s era.

Leaks say that the Find X7 Pro in the lineup will sport a 2K Resolution 120Hz display. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while the non-Pro model could equip a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor.

As for the optics, the latest leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station, where it states that the Find X7 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone with dual periscope telephoto cameras.

The setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary camera with a 1-inch size, 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size and 2.7x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor with a 1/2.4-inch size and 6x Optical Zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. There should be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. There’s no word on the camera setup of the non-Pro model.

It is said that the devices will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.