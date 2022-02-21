Oppo Find X5 Pro could be the first Dimensity 9000 powered smartphone

While Oppo’s Find X series phones may not be arriving in India since a couple of years, they are widely appreciated in other parts of the world. The brand seems to be gearing up to launch the new Find X5 series on 24th February in China and one of the phones under the series could be the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, which should be the world’s first smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications

Rumours abound on Weibo suggest that the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED E4 LTPO 1.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered variant is supposed to have an LTPO 2.0 display.

The phone should be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Snapdragon variant will have multiple variants such as 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

The rear camera setup will include a pair of 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main cameras with dual OIS along with a Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto camera. For selfies, it will feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front camera.

The Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition should pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It will come with Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1. Addition features will include IP68 rated chassis, X-axis linear motor, under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and dual stereo speakers.