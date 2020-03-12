Oppo Find X2 Pro: Hits and Misses

The Oppo Find X2 pro packs all the bells and whistles but is it worth it over the competitors? let's find out

Advertisement

The Oppo Find X2 is the latest flagship by Oppo’s and sits right on top of the X2 series. The phone packs all that Oppo has to offer with one-upping them all. The features are high end along with some “firsts” for a smartphone. The phone is in the arena with the Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra and shares some similar features but is priced cheaper.

The Oppo Find X2 pro has a 6.7” OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution(3168x1440 = 513PPI) and a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is a “waterfall” display which results in curved edges that spill over much like the one seen on previous Galaxy s phones. The phone is a glass and metal sandwich with the back featuring some unique finishes like “textured glass” that reduces fingerprint and increases grip and vegan leather which makes it feel very premium.

Advertisement

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 along with the Adreno 650. On the memory side, it comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It has a 4260 dual-stacked battery and can charge at 65W with the included adapter. It runs on Android 10 with Opps’s colorOS 7.1 on top. It has a single Type-C port and supports the latest Bluetooth 5.1 along with 5G. It features stereo speakers and can output Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The cameras are the main highlight of the phone with the rear being populated with a tree camera setup with the main sensor featuring a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor 1/1.4” sensor with a f1/1.7 aperture,7P lens, All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF, Dual Native ISO, 12-bit True Capture, Ultra Night Mode 3.0, Live HDR Video and Ultra Steady Video.

Along with the main sensor, the phone features a periscopic telephoto lens with a 13MP sensor with an f/3.0 aperture with 10x hybrid Zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

The last module is an Ultra-Wide lens with a 48MP ½” Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view and 3cm ultra macro shooting. The front camera sits within a punch hole style notch and is a 32MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Related story: Possible pricing of Oppo Find X2 Pro

Pros

The phone manages to check a lot of boxes. It’s packed with useful features which are smartly incorporated to give the best user experience.

The display of the Find X2 is probably one of the best out there with its wide colour gamut, QHD+ resolution and not to forget, the. 120Hz refresh rate. But the phone has something else up its sleeve. Phones like the Galaxy S20 ultra too feature similar display specs but something that they can’t do but the Find X2 pro can is the ability to maintain that 120Hz refresh at the highest resolution.

Samsung can only utilize the 120Hz refresh at FHD+ resolution only whereas the Find X2 pro can do the same at the highest resolution available i:e QHD+ resolution. The display quality is top-notch with bright and accurate colour reproduction, ability to playback HDR videos and high brightness which is ample for outdoor usage.

The 240Hz touch sampling rate makes for a smooth and responsive touch experience and will benefit greatly while gaming. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 making it scratch resistant.

The processor used in the Find X2 Pro is the top of the line Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with a CPU speed of up to 2.84GHz and is tagged along by the Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone can handle anything that is thrown at it with ease and with the 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, multi-tasking and high RAM intensive tasks are taken care of in a breeze. Gaming is a treat with the Adreno 650 and the high refresh rate display. The 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage makes opening apps and booting lightning fast.

The battery charges completely form 0% to 100% in just 38 minutes thanks to the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. It runs on Android 10 with the latest version of ColorOS7.1 which revamps the entire UI putting customization right at the centre. The UI is now cleaner and less cluttered with unnecessary bloatware and some cool looking animations.

The cameras are the main highlights of the phone and they do not disappoint. The primary sensor is a huge 48MP 1/1.4” sensor and captures a ton of light. The images are crisp and sharp with decent dynamic range with the colour science hitting all the right notes. The sensor can capture 12-Bit colour and shoot live HDR videos and is uses OIS(optical image stabilization) and EIS( electronic image stabilization) and can shoot in 4K at 60fps.

The focus is snappy thanks to the multiple autofocus technologies like laser, phase-detect and contrast-detect. The Ultra-Wide camera is 48MP sensor and can capture a 120-degree field of view and can shoot 3cm Ultra macro shooting. It can also shoot Ultra-wide angle video at 4K at 60fps.

The images are sharp along with the edges. The colours look realistic and not washed out. The night mode enables you to capture low-light Ultra-wide angle lens without compromising the image. The images from the Ultra-wide angle lens are actually a tad bit better than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The telephoto lens is in a periscopic layout which means the light enters the lens then hits a mirror that reflects the light downwards where the actual imaging sensor is. This allows for a longer lens without a huge camera bump. The lens allows you to zoom up to 60x digitally which is 40x less than S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom.

Over the zoomed images look decent for digital zoom with balanced Colours and the ability to shoot in night mode. The Colours science on each camera module is consistent and good which is rare in multi-camera camera phones. The front camera is a performer just like the rest of its siblings and takes sharp images with good dynamic range and also the ability to shoot in night mode.

Cons

Even though the phone gets the majority of the things right, there are a few misses that can be fixed in the next generation.

The waterfall display although looks beautiful, poses some usability issues. The curved sides make the phone harder to grip and also results in accidental touches while also making the phone more susceptible to damage if dropped on its side. The content being displayed also curves over making it harder to view the top and bottom portions when in landscape mode.

The flaw of this design was acknowledged by Samsung who then removed it from their latest flagship line.

The battery could have been bigger as the display consumes a lot of power because of its high refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Although the resolution and the refresh rate can be reduced, it just takes away from the experience. The phone’s lightning-fast charging capabilities are appreciated but, being close to a socket to do so is not always possible. The phone also lacks the ability to wirelessly charge which might be a deal-breaker for some.

The Oppo Find X2 pro does not disappoint with its top-notch specs, its capable camera and high-end performance. Although it does miss a few marks regarding battery and the display form factor, it definitely is one of the best smartphones out there and can be purchased without any second thoughts.