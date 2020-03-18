Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India soon

Opp Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are all set to launch in India pretty soon.

Oppo recently announced its latest smartphones, the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. Now, the said smartphones are all set to launch in India soon.

As per a report by GSMArena, the company is planning to launch both the smartphones in the second wave. The phones will be first launched in limited countries by the end of March. The list includes Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam. In the second wave of launch, the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are said to launch in India along with 20 more countries. The list includes Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

That said, there is no official confirmation about the launch for the Indian market. Meanwhile, DisplayMate has rated Oppo Find X2’s display with A+. The company has revealed smartphone features ‘top tier, world-class’ display. The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro come with a Samsung Y-OCTA technology that makes the panel thinner and it supports 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz sampling rate. Oppo revealed that it has closely worked with Samsung and Qualcomm to optimise its 10-bit HDR support and it also added a screen calibration step in the manufacturing process.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.