Oppo Find N5 Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 8.93mm Slimness, and More

Oppo Find N5 has debuted globally as the world’s slimmest book-style foldable with an 8.93mm profile when folded. It packs a 3D-printed Titanium Alloy Casing and Wing Plate, resulting in a 26% reduction in thickness. The device is also IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rated as well. Here are all the details of the devices.

Oppo Find N5: Price

The Find N5 has been launched with a price tag of SGD 2,499 (approx Rs 1,61,770) for the sole 16GB + 512GB model. It can be bought in Cosmic Black, Misty White, and Dusk Purple shades.

Oppo Find N5: Specifications

The Oppo Find N5 sports a foldable 8.12-inch QXGA+ Resolution (2480 x 2248 pixels) flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 412 ppi, and 2100 nits peak brightness. The cover display is a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel, with an FHD+ Resolution of 2616 x 1140 pixels and dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and 2450 nits peak brightness. Both of them support HDR 10+.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core chip, that comes paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 50MP Sony LYT700 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.7 Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor with OIS.

There’s a couple of 8MP f/2.4 Sensors for selfies, including on the inside as well as on the outside of the device. It is backed by a 5600mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The device further has a stereo speaker system that is Dolby Atmos enhanced, an IR blaster and an X-axis vibration motor. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Lastly, there is Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS for connectivity and a USB-C port for charging.