OPPO Find N3 launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, brightest folding screen ever

The Oppo Find N3 has launched globally with the brightest ever displays in a foldable, 16GB RAM and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Oppo-Find n3 green Launched globally

Oppo has announced the launch of the Find N3 globally, that makes it the first ever book-style foldable from the brand to launch outside China. The new Find N3 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm, alongside some of the brightest screens ever seen on a foldable, at 2800 nits peak brightness.

Oppo Find N3 Specifications

Oppo find n3 green

The Oppo Find N3 sports a foldable 7.82-inch 2K Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, with a of 2484 x 1116 pixels and dynamic from 10Hz till 120Hz refresh rate. These are LTPO 3.0 panels and they have a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, that comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with Prism OIS.

On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera while on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It is backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The device further gets an IPX4 rating, triple speaker system, blaster and an X-axis haptic motor. Lastly, there is Wi-Fi 7 or 6E based on region, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Oppo Find N3 Price

The Find N3 comes in Black and Red options which have a vegan leather rear panel, while the Green and Gold variants have a matte glass. It comes in a single 16GB + 512GB model that is priced at S$2,399 (approx Rs 1,45,400). It’s pre-orders start from October 20 in Singapore.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also set to launch its OnePlus Open in India later today at 7:30PM IST. It is expected to be a rebranded Oppo Find N3. The OnePlus Open design also resembles the design of the Find N3.

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage512
  • Display7.82-inch main, 6.31-inch cover
  • Front Camera32MP cover, 20MP main
  • Primary Camera48MP + 48MP + 64MP
  • Battery4805mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

