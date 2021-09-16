Oppo F19s key specifications appear online

Oppo F19s smartphone has been spotted before on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. However, the smartphone has made an appearance once again via a leak that reveals some of the key specifications of the Oppo F19s smartphone.

Oppo F19s Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak comes from MySmartPrice, as per whom the Oppo F19s will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design. Further, it will offer a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ resolution. There will be a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

Oppo F19s will have a 48-megapixel main camera and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. These sensors should be used for capturing macro shots and adding depth effects. The smartphone should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Moreover, there’s a Sony IMX471 16-megapixel front-facing camera inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calls.

There’s no information regarding what chip will power the smartphone, but it’s speculated that it will have the same processor powering the current Oppo F19, a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

The Oppo F19s will further ship with 6 GB of RAM. In addition, it will have support for up to 5 GB of virtual RAM. The handset will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The F19s will measure 7.95mm in thickness and weigh 175 grams. It is being expected to launch later this month in India at a price of Rs 18,000.

As per the Bluetooth listing that was spotted earlier, the upcoming Oppo smartphone carries the model number SM-A226B. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

To recall, the Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.