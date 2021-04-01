Advertisement

Oppo F19 launching in India on April 6

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2021 4:46 pm

Latest News

The OPPO F19 is already confirmed to ship with triple cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary sensor.
Advertisement

After the launch of F19 Pro series smartphones in India last month, Oppo has today confirmed to launch of F19 smartphone in the country on April 6.

 

A virtual launch event with Zakir Khan, the famous stand-up comedian, will be held via the company's social media channels at 12 pm (noon) on April 6. Amazon has created a dedicated website teasing the availability of Oppo F19 following the launch.

Advertisement

 

As per the company, the OPPO F19 will sport a massive 5000mAh battery life that’s paired with 33W Flash Charge, and a brilliant AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display.

 

The OPPO F19 is already confirmed to ship with triple cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary sensor. It will be available in the Purple colour option.

 

Oppo F19 series specs


Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Oppo F19 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, both have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ pack a 4,310mAh battery. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 50W fast charging while Oppo F19 Pro comes with 30W fast charging. Both run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ specs and renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ phones launched in India, price starts Rs 21,490

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ now available for sale in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Exchange your Poco F1 for a Poco X3 Pro and a get a discount of Rs 7000

Mi 11 Ultra to launch on April 23 in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies