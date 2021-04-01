Oppo F19 launching in India on April 6

The OPPO F19 is already confirmed to ship with triple cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary sensor.
After the launch of F19 Pro series smartphones in India last month, Oppo has today confirmed to launch of F19 smartphone in the country on April 6.
A virtual launch event with Zakir Khan, the famous stand-up comedian, will be held via the company's social media channels at 12 pm (noon) on April 6. Amazon has created a dedicated website teasing the availability of Oppo F19 following the launch.
Advertisement
As per the company, the OPPO F19 will sport a massive 5000mAh battery life that’s paired with 33W Flash Charge, and a brilliant AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display.
The OPPO F19 is already confirmed to ship with triple cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary sensor. It will be available in the Purple colour option.
Oppo F19 series specs
Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.
Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.
For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.
The Oppo F19 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, both have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ pack a 4,310mAh battery. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 50W fast charging while Oppo F19 Pro comes with 30W fast charging. Both run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.
You might like this